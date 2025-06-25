6 productivity-ready homes with great offices

Charlotte, North Carolina

The second-floor office in this renovated 1929 Colonial with Federal elements has a barrel ceiling, floor-to-ceiling shelving, a Palladian window, and a balcony. The five-bedroom home also features a kitchen with Calacatta marble counters and a Wolf range.

The leafy half-acre lot in Myers Park includes a bluestone patio with a kitchen, covered porches, and a backyard; city dining and shops are 10 minutes away. $4,600,000. Anne Bell, Cottingham Chalk/Luxury Portfolio International, (704) 654-0979.

Edgewater, Maryland

This 2000 four-bedroom Colonial features an office with a bay window, wood floors, built-ins, crown molding, and paned French doors. A stacked-stone fireplace anchors the living room, which connects to a foyer with columns and a wrought-iron staircase.

The property, on a cul-de-sac in a golf community about 30 minutes from Annapolis, has a yard and mature trees; shared amenities include golf, pools, and sports courts. $2,150,000. Jennifer McCormick, Engel & Völkers Annapolis, (443) 852-0323.

Portland, Oregon

On the main floor of this Mission-inflected modern four-bedroom is an office with a gas , Saltillo tile floors, and French exterior doors. The house also has a double-height living room with a wall of windows framing Mt. Hood.

The lot abuts almost 40 acres of forest and includes a pool, three saunas, a cold plunge, hot tub, and an eight-car garage; downtown is about 15 minutes away. $2,750,000. Shannon Baird and Atika Hagen, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 799-5095.

Marblehead, Massachusetts

There are two offices in this 1890 Victorian on Marblehead Neck—one a shared workspace with wraparound windows, and the other a wood-paneled room with coffered ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and ocean views. The updated six-bedroom also has a kitchen with high-end appliances and a circular, bay-windowed breakfast nook.

Just under a half acre, the lot has a firepit, hot tub, sports court, and carriage-house garage topped by a bedroom and gym. $4,995,000. Haley Paster Scimone, Sagan Harborside Sotheby's International Realty, (781) 367-5523.

San Francisco, California

This renovated one-bedroom condo in a 1924 art deco building in Russian Hill has an office with curving, polished teak built-ins, a banquette, and city views. The full-floor apartment features wenge hardwood floors, arcing wood walls, and large living room windows with San Francisco Bay views.

It's a short walk to a green space and a 15-minute stroll to City Lights bookstore. $3,995,000. Gregg Lynn, Sotheby's International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 595-4734.

Austin, Texas

The terrazzo-tiled entry of this 1971 ranch house in Quail Park connects to an office with double windows framing tree views. The retro single-story four-bedroom also features a sunken living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, wood beams, and glass sliders.

Outside are patios and native landscaping, including oak, fig, and magnolia trees; Q2 Stadium, a shopping mall, and a YMCA are nearby. $525,000. Ami Davis, @properties/Christie's International Real Estate, (512) 297-8251.