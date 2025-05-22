6 lounge-ready homes with conversation pits
Featuring a terrazzo-flanked pit in California and a fire-side pit in Nevada
Los Angeles, California
Modernist architect Harry Gesner designed this 1960 Hollywood Hills five-bedroom with a terrazzo-flanked pit facing a steel-clad fireplace. Once the home of Liza Minnelli and Christina Aguilera, it also features glass walls and skylights, and the lower level has a theater, fitness room, and wine cellar.
The property has a pool, a lagoon-style spa with fireplace, and panoramic views of the ocean and skyline. $7,495,000. Daniel Milstein, AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, (424) 285-3580.
Lakewood, California
Available for the first time since being built in 1967, this mansard-style seven-bedroom has a retro, shag-carpeted pit with a curving wall of windows. A two-sided brick fireplace anchors a living room with beamed ceilings and wood floors.
The 0.72-acre lot in Lakewood Country Club Estates has golf-course views as well as a pool, spa, patio, and firepit. $2,995,000. Kym Elder, Coldwell Banker Realty Long Beach, (562) 254-1489.
Madison, Wisconsin
Designed by architect John Bruni, this 1974 mid-century-modern-style home features a tiled pit facing a stone fireplace in the double-height living room. The four-bedroom includes an updated kitchen with an eat-in island, plus a sunroom, sauna, and second sunken den on a lower level.
Outside are decks, paths, yards, and a hot tub, and the University of Wisconsin is about 20 minutes away. $1,395,000. Trey Sprinkman, Sprinkman Real Estate, (608) 354-4000.
Hartwell, Georgia
This 2022 organic modern A-frame four-bedroom on Lake Hartwell has a large, cushioned conversation pit. The vaulted main space also includes a suspended fireplace and a chef's kitchen, with spiral stairs connecting to a bunk room and primary suite with an in-room copper tub.
The property, which is about two hours from Atlanta, also comes with a new dock and slip. $1,725,000. Jen Vasquez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, (404) 668-7735.
New Rochelle, New York
On Long Island Sound, this 1982 modernist mansion designed by Myron Goldfinger includes a half-circle pit facing a fireplace with views of the indoor pool. The five-bedroom has a wall of glass sliders, rounded stairways, emerald pearl granite flooring, and a sleek kitchen with skylights.
Slightly more than a half-acre, the property has an expansive stone patio overlooking the water. $4,195,000. Mimi Magarelli, Julia B. Fee | Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 715-3511.
Las Vegas, Nevada
This 1973 stucco-clad four-bedroom in Encore Paradise Valley has a fire-side conversation pit with tan carpeting and built-in benches. Beside it are a bar area, an all-white U-shaped kitchen, and glass doors to the enclosed backyard, where a covered patio overlooks a pool, palm trees, and a shed.
The Las Vegas Strip is about 15 minutes away, and the airport is even closer. $489,900. Heide Hanley, Realty ONE Group, (702) 561-4879.
