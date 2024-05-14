6 unique homes with an A-frame design
Featuring a smart home in Vermont and a wall of windows in Wisconsin
Stowe, Vermont
This one-bedroom, timber-constructed A-frame was recently added to Burnham Farm, a 72.3-acre parcel in Stowe Hollow. The solar-powered Scandinavian smart home features wood floors, vaulted wood ceiling, open main living space with eat-in compact kitchen, and Juliet balcony off the bedroom overlooking green hills.
The property abuts conservation land and includes an apple orchard, rolling meadows, forest, a 1-acre farmstead, and trails, and Stowe Mountain Resort is 15 minutes' drive. $2,100,000. Meg Kauffman, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (802) 318-6034.
Castro Valley, California
Floor-to-ceiling windows framing wooded hills give this 1974 double A-frame a treehouse feel. The open-plan five-bedroom home has heated concrete floors, wood-clad ceilings, a lofted sitting room, a chef's kitchen with eat-in island, and a wine cellar.
The 5.42-acre lot, 30 minutes from Oakland, has a patio with firepit and kitchen, xeriscaped yard, woods, a creek, and a one-bedroom ADU with bath, kitchen, laundry, and separate entry behind the three-car garage. $3,350,000. Anthony Bruno, Coldwell Banker Realty, (510) 853-3849.
Lead, South Dakota
The Northern Black Hills surround this dramatic new three-bedroom home. The house features geometric patterns, striking tilework, a herringbone fireplace surround, a decorative round window, an enclosed sunroom, a kitchen with marbled counters and black appliances, and a back deck tucked into the peak of the A.
The half-acre property, wooded with aspen and pine, includes a porch, an alfresco hot tub, and a garage; bike, ATV, and snowmobile trails are nearby. $895,000. Cher Rhoades, Engel & Völkers Black Hills Spearfish, (605) 639-1158.
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
This elevated A-frame cottage in Florida's panhandle was built in 1975 and renovated in 2016. The three-bedroom home has marine pastel interiors, a central spiral staircase, a galley pass-through kitchen, a large dining area, and an airy bunk room overlooking the pool.
Outside are wraparound porches, a patio with pool, a fenced yard, and space for an additional structure; a white sand Gulf beach and the amenities of 30A's seaside community are a five-minute walk. $1,350,000. Tim Snelling, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, (850) 830-2447.
Minocqua, Wisconsin
The wall of windows in this 1940s A-frame looks out on northern Wisconsin's Blue Lake. Gut renovated in 2022, the three-bedroom house features shiplap walls, a gas fireplace, a lakeside sunroom, a chef's kitchen, and a lofted bunk room and comes with most furniture and decor.
The landscaped lot has limestone walls, bluestone walks, a vast deck, a yard with firepit, mature trees, a garage with workshop, and a dock; shopping and dining are 10 minutes' drive. $1,349,000. Adam Redman and Andrea Christie, Redman Realty Group, (715) 614-0846.
Rimforest, California
This two-bedroom wood-and-stone mountain cabin is 10 minutes from Lake Arrowhead. The updated 1959 home has a vaulted main living space with a stone-clad fireplace and exposed beams; an open kitchen with stainless appliances; and sliders to a large deck.
Outside are mature trees, including a fruiting apple tree, a yard, and a detached two-car garage with laundry; trails, shops, and ski resorts are nearby and Los Angeles is about two hours by car. $449,999. Faith Mattioli, Keller Williams Lake Arrowhead, (909) 963-6045.
