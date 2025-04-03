6 dream homes with chef’s kitchens
Featuring a house with two kitchen islands in Utah and a kitchen with a stove nook in New York
Medford, Oregon
Casa de la Nueva Vida, a 2022 four-bedroom in southeast Oregon’s Rogue Valley, has a kitchen with an azure BlueStar range, a marble island, and a walnut breakfast bar. The living room includes a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace and connects to a balcony with views of the Siskiyou Mountains.
The 2.14-acre lot holds a guesthouse, studio, greenhouse, pool, sauna, and cooking cabana. $7,900,000. Kendra Ratcliff, LUXE | Forbes Global Properties, (503) 330-6677.
Oak Bay, British Columbia
This 2023 Arts & Crafts–style five-bedroom in Victoria on Vancouver Island features an open kitchen with an arched entry, coffered ceilings, gold-tone hardware, a La Cornue range set, two islands, and a window-lined dining area.
The living room has a tapered fireplace, herringbone floors, and accordion doors that open to a deck canopied by Garry oaks. Beaches and shops are less than 10 minutes away. $3,900,000. Jason Binab, The Agency, (778) 265-5552.
Park City, Utah
The kitchen in this 1995 mid-century modern–inspired five-bedroom by architect Eduard Dreier features a 48-inch Dacor range, two sinks, two islands—one for prep, one for dining—and a bar with a beverage fridge, plus a 400-bottle wine display downstairs.
Out on the deck are a hot tub and an alfresco dining space with ski-run views. Trailheads, historic Main Street, and resorts are a short drive away. $7,800,000. Negar Chevre-Shams, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, (760) 238-0438.
Shelter Island, New York
This 1901 waterfront Tudor has a kitchen with a stove nook, farmhouse apron sink, glass-fronted cabinets, and a new butler’s pantry. Restored and updated, the six-bedroom features leaded glass windows, a formal dining room, a sunroom, and six fireplaces.
The 2-acre property includes a pool and hot tub, a brick patio, mature trees, and a deepwater dock. $7,950,000. Linda McCarthy, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, (631) 745-2626.
Charleston, South Carolina
The renovated kitchen in this 1992 four-bedroom features patterned tiling, a La Cornue stove, a Sub-Zero fridge, and a separate beverage sink. The kitchen opens to a dining room with a checkerboard floor, connecting to a vaulted living room.
The lot, on Shem Creek in Old Village, includes a pool and spa, fireplace, and dock with two slips. $6,295,000. Lyles Geer, William Means Real Estate, (843) 793-9800.
Detroit, Michigan
Part of a new community in East Village, this three-bedroom, 2024 Craftsman has an open kitchen with KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, green maple cabinets, a quartz backsplash, and an oversize island.
The main floor is filled out with a dining nook, living room, mudroom, laundry, and the primary en suite bedroom. Dining and shopping are walkable, and Belle Isle State Park is less than 10 minutes by car. $459,000. Nika Jusufi, Nika & Co, (313) 858-6580.
