6 bright homes with greenhouses

Detroit, Michigan

The 1915 Italianate estate known as the Benjamin Siegel House added its aluminum-framed greenhouse with herringbone-brick floors in 2022. The ornate seven-bedroom main home has richly carved wood paneling and grand staircase, mura-led ceilings, six fireplaces, a granite-and-marble chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, and multiple formal rooms.

The parklike 2.16-acre lot in the Boston-Edison Historic District includes a landscaped motor court and a two-bedroom carriage house. $2,500,000. Austin Black II, @properties Christie's International Real Estate, (313) 550-2307.

North Stonington, Connecticut

A commercial-size greenhouse serves this extensive farm estate, which covers 113.5 acres of woods, gardens, and pastures in southeastern Connecticut. The three-bedroom main house, a restored 1750 Cape Cod, features a post-and-beam skylit gourmet kitchen with a fireplace and wide-plank floors.

The land includes an in-ground pool with a waterfall, an outdoor fireplace, a 12-stall horse barn, a post-and-beam carriage house, a hay barn, and a workshop; Providence, Rhode Island, is 45 minutes' drive. $3,250,000. Larry Burns, Lila Delman Real Estate/Compass, (401) 222-0656.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

This 2.02-acre property in the Silver Spray area of Sooke includes a 96-square-foot glass greenhouse with sandstone pavers beside a fenced garden. The 2017 two-bedroom cedar-clad home is anchored by a vaulted open main space with a wood-burning stone fireplace and chef's kitchen.

The covered veranda with gas fireplace overlooks grounds with mature woods, firepit circle, pond, lighted paths, and two-bedroom carriage house, near parkland and the Salish Sea. $2,297,000 CAD. Dean Innes, Sotheby's International Realty, (250) 686-0279.

Solvang, California

Full Circle Farmstead, a leafy 1.1-acre lot, includes a 150-square-foot imported Danish greenhouse with a brick floor and power and water. The updated 1993 four-bedroom farmhouse has living-and dining-room fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, and a sunroom.

The property has raised garden beds and an orchard, both irrigated, a chicken coop, a pool, a bocce court, an outdoor kitchen, a cabin, and a sauna; vineyards and beaches are nearby and Santa Barbara is 40 minutes south. $2,398,000. Carole Colone, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, (805) 708-2580.

Marietta, Georgia

A climate-controlled two-wing greenhouse stands by a water feature and koi pond on this 8.6-acre property 15 minutes from the town center. The 1979 five-bedroom home with neoclassical details includes a beamed, stone-accented kitchen and dining-living space with fireplace; a theater; and a gym.

Outside are formal gardens; hardwood, Japanese maple, and fruit trees; azaleas and hydrangeas; a swimming pool, guesthouse, outdoor kitchen, bocce court, chapel, and equestrian center; and a creek, ponds, waterfalls, and trails. $5,950,000. Shawn Perez, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (404) 234-3166.

Tucson, Arizona

This home's desert-landscaped lot includes an automated greenhouse with a sandy floor and openable skylights, flanked by a privacy wall and palm trees. The 2005 four-bedroom adobe-style house has new flooring, air-conditioning, and windows, and features a custom kitchen open to the living room.

Outside is a large backyard planted with cacti and citrus, apple, plum, cottonwood, and ironwood trees, a swing set, and a special area with rocks and a fountain for desert tortoises; downtown Tucson is a 20-minute drive. $494,000. Padraic Mocaby, Indie Realty, (520) 971-9686.