6 bright homes with greenhouses
Featuring a commercial-size greenhouse in Connecticut and formal gardens in Georgia
Detroit, Michigan
The 1915 Italianate estate known as the Benjamin Siegel House added its aluminum-framed greenhouse with herringbone-brick floors in 2022. The ornate seven-bedroom main home has richly carved wood paneling and grand staircase, mura-led ceilings, six fireplaces, a granite-and-marble chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, and multiple formal rooms.
The parklike 2.16-acre lot in the Boston-Edison Historic District includes a landscaped motor court and a two-bedroom carriage house. $2,500,000. Austin Black II, @properties Christie's International Real Estate, (313) 550-2307.
North Stonington, Connecticut
A commercial-size greenhouse serves this extensive farm estate, which covers 113.5 acres of woods, gardens, and pastures in southeastern Connecticut. The three-bedroom main house, a restored 1750 Cape Cod, features a post-and-beam skylit gourmet kitchen with a fireplace and wide-plank floors.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The land includes an in-ground pool with a waterfall, an outdoor fireplace, a 12-stall horse barn, a post-and-beam carriage house, a hay barn, and a workshop; Providence, Rhode Island, is 45 minutes' drive. $3,250,000. Larry Burns, Lila Delman Real Estate/Compass, (401) 222-0656.
Vancouver Island, British Columbia
This 2.02-acre property in the Silver Spray area of Sooke includes a 96-square-foot glass greenhouse with sandstone pavers beside a fenced garden. The 2017 two-bedroom cedar-clad home is anchored by a vaulted open main space with a wood-burning stone fireplace and chef's kitchen.
The covered veranda with gas fireplace overlooks grounds with mature woods, firepit circle, pond, lighted paths, and two-bedroom carriage house, near parkland and the Salish Sea. $2,297,000 CAD. Dean Innes, Sotheby's International Realty, (250) 686-0279.
Solvang, California
Full Circle Farmstead, a leafy 1.1-acre lot, includes a 150-square-foot imported Danish greenhouse with a brick floor and power and water. The updated 1993 four-bedroom farmhouse has living-and dining-room fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, and a sunroom.
The property has raised garden beds and an orchard, both irrigated, a chicken coop, a pool, a bocce court, an outdoor kitchen, a cabin, and a sauna; vineyards and beaches are nearby and Santa Barbara is 40 minutes south. $2,398,000. Carole Colone, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, (805) 708-2580.
Marietta, Georgia
A climate-controlled two-wing greenhouse stands by a water feature and koi pond on this 8.6-acre property 15 minutes from the town center. The 1979 five-bedroom home with neoclassical details includes a beamed, stone-accented kitchen and dining-living space with fireplace; a theater; and a gym.
Outside are formal gardens; hardwood, Japanese maple, and fruit trees; azaleas and hydrangeas; a swimming pool, guesthouse, outdoor kitchen, bocce court, chapel, and equestrian center; and a creek, ponds, waterfalls, and trails. $5,950,000. Shawn Perez, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (404) 234-3166.
Tucson, Arizona
This home's desert-landscaped lot includes an automated greenhouse with a sandy floor and openable skylights, flanked by a privacy wall and palm trees. The 2005 four-bedroom adobe-style house has new flooring, air-conditioning, and windows, and features a custom kitchen open to the living room.
Outside is a large backyard planted with cacti and citrus, apple, plum, cottonwood, and ironwood trees, a swing set, and a special area with rocks and a fountain for desert tortoises; downtown Tucson is a 20-minute drive. $494,000. Padraic Mocaby, Indie Realty, (520) 971-9686.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.