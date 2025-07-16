Melania Trump's intervention on Ukraine

The first lady has been linked to the president's U-turn on sending arms to Kyiv

Melania Trump waves to crowd
Melania has reportedly reminded her husband of the deadly toll of Russian airstrikes
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has credited his wife Melania for his recent decision to send weapons to Ukraine, a position he had previously opposed.

This isn't the first time that the first lady has appeared to be a "bigger supporter" of Ukraine than the "sceptical" US president, said The Guardian. And some are now claiming that Melania has a greater influence on the Trump presidency than previously thought.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

