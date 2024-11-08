Melania Trump: the second coming of the first lady

Melania was absent from Washington for large chunks of her husband's first reign

Melania Trump
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

As Donald Trump starts naming his team for his second term one position is already filled – first lady.

Melania Trump proved a colourful first lady last time round and the early signs are that she will be no less discussed during the second term. "Melania does what Melania wants", Mary Jordan, author of a book about Melania, told Axios, because "her view" is that her role is "unelected" and "not paid".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸