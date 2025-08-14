August 14 editorial cartoons

Thursday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump and JD Vance at a summit, Putin's 'peace' plan, and Jeffrey Epstein haunting the White House

This cartoon depicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a room decked out for high-level negotiations. He is talking to two men in suites. One hands him a white sheet and says, “It’s Putin’s peace proposal.” Zelenskyy responds, “It’s blank.” The third man holds a stick and says, “You’re supposed to tie it to this stick and wave it.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled “Trump Sends Troops to Washington”. Two men in combat gear carry automatic rifles. They run over to a man and say, “Hey you with the brownish complexion…Did you just drop that gum wrapper on the ground?”

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and JD Vance speaking to the press at the Alaska Summit. Trump holds a piece of paper that reads, “Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Transfer” and says “Peace in our time!” JD Vance says, “Wrong peace agreement sir.”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows a donkey with two rear ends and no head. It’s labeled “Democrats ‘26” and the two sides of the donkey say, “Forward!”

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is titled “Cultural Appropriation”. It shows Donald Trump trying to dress like Uncle Sam. He’s just walked out of a store labeled “Haberdasher” and all of his clothes have price tags because they have been newly purchased.

(Image credit: Dale Cummings / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an elephant that looks like famed television painter Bob Ross. He has an easel that shows a map of the United States. The elephant says, “And now I’m going to paint a happy little economy right here.”

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts a couple with a child outside the White House, they are about to go on a tour. A woman leading the tour says, “The White House is rumored to be haunted. They say at night you can hear Jefferson playing his violin in the Oval Office, Jackson laughing in the East Room and, most recently, Jeffrey Epstein setting up a massage table in the bowling alley.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled “Mamdani’s Rent Free Apartment”. It depicts an angry-looking Andrew Cuomo from the shoulders up. There is a photograph of Zohran Mamdani on Cuomo’s head.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows two armed members of the US Military near the White House. Donald Trump is on the roof and holds a sippy cup. One of the military people says, “This city IS crime-ridden! There’s a felon on that roof!”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is set outside where a great white whale and Sancho Panza are looking at a windmill. The whale says, “Are you kidding me? That thing’s no threat to us.”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

