August 14 editorial cartoons
Thursday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump and JD Vance at a summit, Putin's 'peace' plan, and Jeffrey Epstein haunting the White House
Weapons: Julia Garner stars in 'hyper-eerie' psychological thriller
The Week Recommends Zach Cregger's 'top notch' new film opens with 17 children disappearing at exactly the same time
Freakier Friday: Lohan and Curtis reunite for 'uneven' but 'endearing' sequel
The Week Recommends Mother-and-daughter comedy returns with four characters switching bodies
Al fresco art: the UK's best sculpture parks
The Week Recommends Soak up the scenery with a stroll through these open-air galleries
August 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include no age limit on ICE joiners, GOP paving over democracy, and the return of the QAnon Shaman
Aug. 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include ICE youth, the self-serving EPA, Vladimir Putin demanding Alaska back, and Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Aug. 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include solar power shunned by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin's appetite for Ukraine, and another distraction from the Epstein files
Too big to recycle | August 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a global plastics problem, GOP enthusiasm over tariffs, and more
5 thin-skinned cartoons about shooting the messenger
Cartoons Artists take on unfavorable weather, a look in the mirror, and more
Good for what ails you | August 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include snake oil salesmen, Ghislaine Maxwell's new residence, and more
5 hastily redrawn cartoons about redistricting
Cartoons Artists take on Donald Trump's draughtsmanship, the White House ballroom, and more
The all-new Epstein Island | August 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a Greenland rebrand, a presidential eye test, and creeping inflation