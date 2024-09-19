Melania Trump's coffee table memoir: why – and why now?

The contents of forthcoming book remain as mysterious as the 'sphinx-like' First Lady herself

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla / Staff)
By
published

You ok, hun? It seems as if there is "something weird going on" with Melania Trump, said The Guardian's Arwa Mahdawi.

The former (and possibly returning) First Lady of the United States of America has a memoir coming out on 8 October. So far, so unsurprising. But there has been surprisingly "little fanfare" around this new book, simply titled "Melania". No book tour, no interviews, just a series of short-form videos, which her other half has dutifully reposted to his millions of followers.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Trump 2024 Donald Trump Melania Trump
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸