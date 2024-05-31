Trump's conviction: an electoral rallying call?
America's political fabric 'fundamentally altered' by guilty verdict, but that may not matter come 5 November
As the final guilty verdict was read in Donald Trump's hush-money trial yesterday, attention immediately turned to the impact it would have on the US presidential election on 5 November.
The unanimous 34 guilty verdicts delivered in the Manhattan court cement Trump's place in the history books as the first former president of the United States to be a convicted felon.
The "immediate impact is undeniable", said Axios's Zachary Basu and Sophia Cai. "America's political fabric has been fundamentally altered." But a rush of Republican donor support and little change in the polls suggest the result may have a less seismic impact on the outcome of the next presidential election.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A damaged candidacy
The verdict hands President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies "a weapon that they badly needed", said The Hill's Niall Stanage. Biden, who has been flagging in battleground state polls, "can now argue the American people must not vote for a criminal as president".
"I do think it will have an impact and damage him as a candidate," Ariel Hill-Davis, co-founder of Republican Women for Progress, a group that has sought to move the party away from Trump, told the BBC. College-educated and younger voters are "really hesitant to get back in line with the Republican Party headed by Donald Trump". This verdict will "further shore up those concerns".
The question now "isn't just how voters react", David Axelrod, an architect of the Obama presidency campaigns, told The New York Times – it's about "how Trump himself reacts".
If the former president decides to "retreat further into rage and self-pity, obsessing over his own grievances rather than addressing the concerns of voters, it may make the difference for people on the bubble".
And while the verdict may feel "momentous", said The Washington Post, Trump still faces a long list of legal challenges that could prove to be more important.
Perhaps the biggest effect will be on the quality and tenor of the debate in the coming months. "We've entered new political & legal territory as a Nation," said US historian Tim Naftali on X.
"Donald Trump will now force every GOP candidate to trash our judicial system. There will be a chorus of poison likely worse than what we heard before Jan. 6th."
'Long forgotten' by November
Trump's conviction during an election campaign "is truly remarkable", said ABC News's Averi Harper. What's "even more remarkable" is that it probably won't significantly dent the broad support he receives from the Republican party or their voters.
Major Republican donors rapidly rallied behind Trump yesterday, said Reuters, "pledging millions of dollars" to support his campaign. A number of those who spoke to the news agency were "broadly upbeat" about his chances in November.
Their optimism is reflected in recent polling. Two-thirds (67%) of Americans said they wouldn't change their vote in light of Trump's criminal conviction, an NPR/"PBS NewsHour"/Marist poll released yesterday suggested. The results chime with surveys assessed by FiveThirtyEight's senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich, which show Trump drops six points of support when a conviction was taken into account – "but Biden gains only one point".
It's likely that the "conviction will make some Trump supporters squeamish about the idea of pulling the lever for him", said Rakich, "so they will stop identifying as Trump supporters for a while". But "most of them won't go so far as to vote for Biden".
This verdict "may ding Trump's poll numbers slightly in the short run", said CNN's Patrick Brown, "but by November it will almost certainly be long forgotten". Or perhaps, come election day, it will be remembered by Republicans only as "more proof that the 'elites' were willing to bend every rule in the book to go after Trump, and he refused to back down".
If this trial ends up determining the presidential race, agreed Rakich, it will be "because the campaign was a game of inches anyway".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others.
-
Is Russia fighting a 'sabotage' war in Europe?
Today's Big Question Series of 'random' attacks has put security services across the continent on 'high alert'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 - 31 May
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: The battle for Papua New Guinea
Podcast Plus, the MoD's helicopter cancer scandal and the rebirth of the lad mag
By The Week Staff Published
-
'How many people will vote for RFK Jr. as a protest against the real choices?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Can RFK Jr. qualify for the debates?
The Explainer How a third-party candidate could get on stage with Biden and Trump
By David Faris Published
-
'Voters clearly care about things other than abortion'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Trump case goes to jury after closing arguments
Speed Read The defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial on Tuesday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Will Republicans vote for Donald Trump even if he's found guilty?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Libertarians jeer Trump, pick nominee
Speed Read Activist Chase Oliver was chosen as the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will the Biden-Trump debates matter?
Talking Points The campaigns agreed to Biden-Trump debates. The question is who, if anyone, they'll help.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Maybe these students are mirrors of America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published