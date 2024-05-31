Trump's conviction: an electoral rallying call?

America's political fabric 'fundamentally altered' by guilty verdict, but that may not matter come 5 November

Donald Trump
Trump is the first former president of the United States to become a convicted felon
(Image credit: Charly Triballeau-Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

As the final guilty verdict was read in Donald Trump's hush-money trial yesterday, attention immediately turned to the impact it would have on the US presidential election on 5 November. 

The unanimous 34 guilty verdicts delivered in the Manhattan court cement Trump's place in the history books as the first former president of the United States to be a convicted felon. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Donald Trump Trump Trial Stormy Daniels 2024 Presidential Election Republican Party Joe Biden Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸