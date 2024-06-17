Donald Trump's biggest legal threats

It's not just Jack Smith's indictments — the former president is facing a host of separate challenges from around the country

Donald Trump
(Image credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

In May, following weeks of closely watched testimony and legal wrangling, Donald Trump became the first former president in United States history to be criminally convicted in a jury trial, netting 34 separate felony guilty verdicts for falsifying business records related to hush money payments concealing his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The convictions, which Trump has steadfastly rejected, are not simply a historic first. They are also the tip of a larger iceberg of legal peril for the former president as he mounts another bid for the White House in 2024. Not only has Trump also been found liable in the assault of longtime Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, but faces two separate federal indictments for his role in working to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. In each instance, Trump has publicly maintained his innocence.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In Depth Court Cases Donald Trump Crime And Punishment
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸