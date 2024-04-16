Trump criminal trial starts with rulings, reminder

The first day of his historic trial over hush money payments was mostly focused on jury selection

Donald Trump at Manhattan criminal trial
Trump called the "scam" proceedings a "political witch hunt"
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford-Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

Former President Donald Trump was in court Monday for the first day of his historic criminal trial over hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Monday's hearing was largely focused on jury selection but Judge Juan Merchan also ruled that prosecutors can't play Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" footage during trial and agreed to hear arguments that Trump violated a judicial gag order. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Donald Trump Stormy Daniels
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us