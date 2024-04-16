Trump criminal trial starts with rulings, reminder

What happened

Former President Donald Trump was in court Monday for the first day of his historic criminal trial over hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Monday's hearing was largely focused on jury selection but Judge Juan Merchan also ruled that prosecutors can't play Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" footage during trial and agreed to hear arguments that Trump violated a judicial gag order.

Who said what

Merchan told prospective jurors that "in substance" Trump is accused of having "falsified business records to conceal an agreement to unlawfully influence" the 2016 election. Trump, outside the courtroom, said the "scam" proceedings are a "political witch hunt."

Trump is "required to attend proceedings each day of the trial" and was reminded that failure to do so could result in arrest, CBS News said. Trump's legal team had requested permission to attend a hearing in another of his trials and go to his son's high school graduation.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Jury selection will continue for at least another week. No jurors were picked Monday.