Trump's first criminal trial starts with jury picks

The former president faces charges related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump in court
Jury selection in the first criminal trial of a U.S. ex-president begins today
By Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Former President Donald Trump's first criminal trial begins on Monday with jury selection. The 12 jurors will decide if Trump is guilty of business fraud in connection with 2016 hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of buying Daniels' silence about an alleged extramarital affair to influence the 2016 election.

