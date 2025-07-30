Ghislaine Maxwell offers testimony for immunity
The convicted sex trafficker offered to testify to Congress about her relationship with late boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein
What happened
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell offered Tuesday to testify to Congress about her relationship with her late boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein as the White House struggles to contain the fallout from its handling of the Epstein case.
President Donald Trump, who is widely believed to be mentioned multiple times in the investigation files, said Tuesday he fell out with his onetime friend Epstein because the child sex offender repeatedly "took people that worked for me" at Mar-a-Lago's spa. Trump said the women he "stole" included Virginia Giuffre, the best-known victim of Epstein's sex-trafficking ring. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, said in a 2016 deposition that Maxwell lured her away from Mar-a-Lago in 2000 with promises of travel and "good money" for massage work.
Who said what
Maxwell's lawyer David Markus told the House Oversight Committee that his client would "cooperate" with its subpoena if she were assured of "formal immunity" from questioning and given a list of questions beforehand, among other conditions, to avoid "further criminal exposure." Without these requested assurances or a presidential grant of clemency, he said, Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
The Oversight Committee "quickly rejected that condition," insisting "immunity will not even be considered," The Washington Post said. Trump told reporters on Monday he was "allowed" to pardon Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence, "but right now it would be inappropriate to talk about it."
What next?
Maxwell has had meetings with top Justice Department officials about her role in the Epstein case and is appealing her sex trafficking conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
July 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include a beast under the surface, new unemployment officers, and more
-
The Miami Showband massacre, 50 years on
The Explainer Unanswered questions remain over Troubles terror attack that killed three members of one of Ireland's most popular music acts
-
Tea app hack: user data stolen from women's dating safety app
In The Spotlight Data leak has led to fears users could be targeted by men angered by the app's premise
-
Judge halts GOP defunding of Planned Parenthood
Speed Read The Trump administration can't withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood, said the ruling
-
Trump contradicts Israel, says 'starvation' in Gaza
Speed Read The president suggests Israel could be doing more to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians
-
The Pentagon's missing missiles
Feature The U.S. military is low on weapons. Can it restock before a major conflict breaks out?
-
Rescissions: Trump's push to control federal spending
Feature The GOP passed a bill to reduce funding for PBS, NPR and other public media stations
-
Knives come out for Pam Bondi
IN THE SPOTLIGHT She wasn't Trump's first pick to lead the Justice Department. After months of scandals and setbacks, is the attorney general's MAGA shelf life winding down?
-
Can Gaza aid drops work?
Today's Big Question UN's Palestinian refugee agency calls plan a 'distraction and smokescreen' as pressure mounts on Israel to agree ceasefire and fully open land crossings
-
Will Trump actually prosecute Obama for 'treason'?
Today's Big Question Or is this just a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
-
'Spending is what card issuers are hoping you will do'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day