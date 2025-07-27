The 'Epstein files' scandal dogging Trump

MAGA 'just grew angrier' as officials announced Epstein's 'client list' does not exist

Donald and Melania Trump (then Knauss) with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000
Donald and Melania Trump (then Knauss) with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000
(Image credit: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images)
By
published

"It's hard not to chuckle at the mess the Trump administration has made for itself" over Jeffrey Epstein, said Jonah Goldberg in the Los Angeles Times. For years, the president and his allies stoked conspiracy theories about the disgraced financier, who was found dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking underage girls.

Back in his days as a podcaster, Dan Bongino, now deputy director of the FBI, was among those who insisted that Epstein was murdered by the deep state and that the release of a "client list" would expose a cabal of elite, liberal paedophiles. In February, Pam Bondi, Trump's attorney general, claimed that the client list was "sitting on my desk". All, it seemed, was about to be revealed.

