Florida judge and DOJ make Epstein trouble for Trump

The Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts from the Epstein investigation was denied

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein attend a Victoria&#039;s Secret Angels event in New York City in 1997
(Image credit: Thomas Concordia / Getty Images)
What happened

A federal judge in Florida Wednesday denied the Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts from that state's investigation into deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The denial came on the same day The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice notified President Donald Trump in a May meeting that his name appears in the Epstein files. Also on Wednesday, a House Oversight subcommittee voted to subpoena the DOJ to turn over additional files related to Epstein's conviction.

