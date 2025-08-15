August 15 editorial cartoons

Friday’s political cartoons include Jeffrey Epstein files distractions, a Nobel Appeasement prize for Trump, and revisionist history in Washington DC

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a mother, father, baby, and little girl outside watching their city burn and be rocked by explosions. The father says, “The Epstein file distractions certainly escalated.”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin putting a medal labeled “Nobel Appease Prize” on Donald Trump. Trump holds a stack of papers with the words “Russia-Ukraine Plan” written on the top.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside the White House. There is a tank labeled “D.C. National Guard” filled with soldiers. A man in a “DC” sweatshirt yells to the soldiers, “Guys! I want to report a cabal of coup plotters, adjudicated sex offenders, convicted felons, and emoluments clause grifters holding America hostage!”

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” A small donkey in a suit is about to be crushed by an elephant’s giant foot that is labeled “Partisan Gerrymandering.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is named “Alaskan Totem Pole 2025”. It’s drawn to resemble a Native American totem pole. At the bottom part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his belly, crushed by a Russian Bear and an American Eagle above him.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Jeanne Pirro and three large men dressed as fascists arresting a normal-looking man who looks frightened. Pirro says, “We are charging the man who threw a sandwich at us with a felony. That will teach him not to call us fascists!”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin holding a tiny Donald Trump in his hand. Trump says, “OK…Alaska. But that’s my final offer!”

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “New Smithsonian Exhibits.” It shows a group of people looking at three new exhibits. The first is called “Slavery: An opportunity for on-the-job training!” and shows a smiling Black man giving a thumb’s up while a White man lurks behind him with a whip. The second is “Indian Schools: Free haircuts, new clothes, English lessons!” and shows a Native American smiling and giving a thumb’s up while another is in the background getting his hair cut by a priest. The third panel depicts Donald Trump and is titled “Our Greatest Presidents (There’s only one)”

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts two kids with backpacks glumly walking into school as their mom rejoices behind them playing a guitar and sings “School’s back from summer!” One kid says, “Is it just me or is mom a little too happy about us going back to school?”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows Vladimir Putin in a wedding dress and Donald Trump in a suit. They are cutting a cake together that is colored like Ukraine’s flag and is on the back of a kneeling Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Image credit: Nikola Listes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

