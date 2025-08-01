Trump revives K-12 Presidential Fitness Test

The Obama administration phased the test out in 2012, replacing it with a program focused on overall health rather than standardized benchmarks

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: While discussing biological males competing in female sports, U.S. President Donald Trump talks about lifting weights while delivering remarks during a White House Faith Office luncheon in the State Dining Room at the White House on July 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Pastor Paula White-Cain, the head of the White House Faith Office, hosted the luncheon with members of the government, faith-based, and community organizations.
The test gauges young people's health with 1-mile runs, sit-ups and pull-ups
What happened

The White House Thursday said it will reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test, first introduced in 1966 to promote physical health among public elementary school students. The Obama administration phased out the test in 2012, replacing it with a Presidential Youth Fitness Program focused more on overall health rather than standardized benchmarks, among other wellness initiatives. Trump also named a number of allied professional athletes to what he called his "revitalized" President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

