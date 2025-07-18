President diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency'

The vein disorder has given Trump swollen ankles and visible bruising on his hands

President Donald Trump&#039;s swollen, discoloured hands
Trump's diagnosis is a 'pretty normal part of aging,' particularly for someone who is 'overweight'
(Image credit: Alex Brando / AP Photo)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump was examined by physicians after he reported noticing swelling in his legs several weeks ago. And he has now been diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency," a fairly common vein disorder that affects approximately 1 in 20 adults, the White House announced Thursday.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

