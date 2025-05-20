Ozempic menus: how weight-loss jabs are changing restaurants

Reduced appetites mean a shift towards smaller portions

Photo collage of two Ozempic jabs on a fine dining plate
'Fat-jab generation': diners 'suddenly failing miserably' to finish their meals
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The surging popularity of hunger-suppressing weight-loss jabs, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, is having a slimming effect on restaurant menus.

The "grand tradition" of British cuisine has always favoured "big roasts, hearty pies and desserts that require a nap after consumption", said The Independent, but the recent influx of customers with "slimmer waistlines" and "dramatically reduced appetites" is pushing restaurateurs to offer lighter, more "Ozempic-friendly" dishes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸