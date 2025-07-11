Could Trump really 'take over' American cities?

Trump has proposed a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C.

Photo collage of Donald Trump as a baby in a diaper, holding toys of the Statue of Liberty and the Washington Monument
"We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to," Trump said
As President Donald Trump continually works to expand his power through executive actions, one of his recent proposals takes things to the next level. Trump has suggested that he could use the authority of the presidency to perform a federal "takeover" of major cities. The two cities that he has specifically mentioned are often in the president's spotlight: New York City and Washington, D.C.

"We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting, threatening to do so in New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the city's mayoral election. But political scientists are split on whether Trump would have the ability to do this, whether he would actually try it and how it would potentially work.

