Mamdani is promising government-run grocery stores. How would that work?

The goal: To make food cheaper and more accessible

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, orders an iced coffee from a deli after a campaign event in Queens
Zohran Mamdani orders an iced coffee from a deli after a campaign event in Queens, New York City
Do groceries and government go together? Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate, thinks so. He wants to open five publicly owned groceries across the city to provide low-cost food to underserved New Yorkers. Critics say the proposal smacks of "Soviet bread lines."

Mamdani's idea is "less radical than critics portray," said CNN. City-owned grocery stores have popped up in small towns like Saint Paul, Kansas, and big cities like Atlanta. That makes them "more common than people are aware of," said Nevin Cohen, director of the City University of New York's Urban Food Policy Institute. Mamdani's plan is light on details so far, but he wants to open one store in each of the city's five boroughs. The idea is a bit of "reasonable policy experimentation," he said.

