Cuomo announces third-party run for NYC mayor
He will go up against progressive Democratic powerhouse Zohran Mamdani and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams
What happened
Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will remain in the New York City mayoral race as an independent candidate running against progressive Democratic powerhouse Zohran Mamdani, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.
Once heavily favored to win, Cuomo was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary this month by Mamdani, who Cuomo said offered "slick slogans but no real solutions" in his campaign announcement.
Who said what
I'm "in it to win it," Cuomo said in an announcement video that marked a "reset" for the candidate "criticized for running a low-energy bid during the primary," said Politico. He will run under the independent "Fight and Deliver" party he created as a "backup plan in the event he lost the primary," said The Wall Street Journal. His candidacy is being "urged on" by supporters "anxious" that withdrawal would "nearly guarantee" a Mamdani victory and "put New York City in the hands of the far left," said The New York Times.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Cuomo "avoided mentioning any of the other candidates in the race" in his announcement video, said Gothamist. Many of his supporters have acknowledged that his candidacy alongside Adams will "aid Mamdani," said Politico.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
A Democratic election in Arizona is a microcosm of the party's infighting
The Explainer The top three candidates are fighting it out for a special election seat
-
Trump threatens Russia with 'severe tariffs'
speed read The president also agreed to sell NATO advanced arms for Ukraine
-
Big, beautiful bill: Supercharging ICE
Feature With billions in new funding, ICE is set to expand its force of agents and build detention camps capable of holding more than 100,000 people
-
Secret Service 'failures' on Trump shooting
Speed Read Two new reports detail security breakdowns that led to attempts on the president's life
-
Trump set to hit Canada with 35% tariffs
Speed Read The president accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of failing to stop the cross-border flow of fentanyl
-
Could Trump really 'take over' American cities?
Today's Big Question Trump has proposed a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C.
-
Mahmoud Khalil files $20M claim over ICE detention
Speed Read This is the 'first damages complaint' brought by an individual targeted by the Trump's administration's 'crackdown' on Gaza war protesters
-
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariffs
Speed Read He accused Brazil's current president of leading a 'witch hunt' against far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro
-
AI scammer fakes Rubio messages to top officials
Speed Read The unknown individual mimicked Rubio in voice and text messages sent to multiple government officials
-
SCOTUS greenlights Trump's federal firings
speed read The Trump administration can conduct mass federal firings without Congress' permission, the Supreme Court ruled
-
'The way AI is discussed makes it seem like this is a necessary outcome'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day