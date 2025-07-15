Cuomo announces third-party run for NYC mayor

He will go up against progressive Democratic powerhouse Zohran Mamdani and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the media following a speech at an event for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on June 22, 2025 in New York City
I'm 'in it to win it,' former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an announcement video
(Image credit: Alex Kent / Getty Images)
What happened

Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will remain in the New York City mayoral race as an independent candidate running against progressive Democratic powerhouse Zohran Mamdani, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

