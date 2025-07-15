Cuomo announces third-party run for NYC mayor

What happened

Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will remain in the New York City mayoral race as an independent candidate running against progressive Democratic powerhouse Zohran Mamdani, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Once heavily favored to win, Cuomo was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary this month by Mamdani, who Cuomo said offered "slick slogans but no real solutions" in his campaign announcement.

Who said what

I'm "in it to win it," Cuomo said in an announcement video that marked a "reset" for the candidate "criticized for running a low-energy bid during the primary," said Politico. He will run under the independent "Fight and Deliver" party he created as a "backup plan in the event he lost the primary," said The Wall Street Journal. His candidacy is being "urged on" by supporters "anxious" that withdrawal would "nearly guarantee" a Mamdani victory and "put New York City in the hands of the far left," said The New York Times.

What next?

Cuomo "avoided mentioning any of the other candidates in the race" in his announcement video, said Gothamist. Many of his supporters have acknowledged that his candidacy alongside Adams will "aid Mamdani," said Politico.