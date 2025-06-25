Mamdani upsets Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani beat out Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary

Zohran Mamdani wins New York City Democratic mayoral primary
Mamdani 'gained momentum by running a sharp campaign laser-focused on the city's high cost of living'
What happened

Zohran Mamdani, a progressive New York state lawmaker, declared victory last night in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary after his main rival, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded the race. Mamdani got 43.5% of the first-choice votes to Cuomo's 36.4%, and his cross-endorsement with third-place finisher Brad Lander effectively guaranteed his win under the primary's ranked-choice voting system.

