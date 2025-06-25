Mamdani upsets Cuomo in NYC mayoral primary

What happened

Zohran Mamdani, a progressive New York state lawmaker, declared victory last night in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary after his main rival, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded the race. Mamdani got 43.5% of the first-choice votes to Cuomo's 36.4%, and his cross-endorsement with third-place finisher Brad Lander effectively guaranteed his win under the primary's ranked-choice voting system.

Who said what

"My friends, we have done it," Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, told supporters at a victory party in Queens. Cuomo, 67, had told his watch party 90 minutes earlier that he called Mamdani to concede. "Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won." Democratic consultant Trip Yang told The New York Times that Mamdani's victory was "the biggest upset in modern New York City history." Politico called it a "humiliating defeat" for Cuomo.

The front-runner in all pre-election polls, Cuomo was attempting a political comeback after resigning as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations. But Mamdani "gained momentum by running a sharp campaign laser-focused on the city's high cost of living" and amassing an "army of young canvassers" who swarmed the city on his behalf, said The Associated Press.

What next?

The final ranked-choice results will be released July 1. "Modern history dictates that Democratic nominees typically win in New York City races," Politico said, "but Mamdani faces a complicated, crowded and challenging general election" against Republican Curtis Sliwa and Mayor Eric Adams (D), who is running as an independent. Cuomo said Tuesday night he was still deciding if he would also run as an independent in November's general election.