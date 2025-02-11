Trump DOJ orders end to charges against NYC mayor

The Justice Department has dropped charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was charged with bribery and fraud

New York Mayor Eric Adams at his arraignment
Trump has 'moved with brazen haste to dismantle the federal government's public integrity guardrails'
(Image credit: Barry Williams for New York Daily News / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove Monday ordered federal prosecutors in Manhattan to drop their corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in part so he could "devote full attention and resources" to aiding President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants.

