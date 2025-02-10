What can Democrats do to oppose Trump?
The minority party gets off to a 'slow start' in opposition
The Democratic Party has been discombobulated by the Trump administration's "shock and awe" upending of American government. With Republican control of the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court, Democrats are left hamstrung by their opposition.
The Democratic Party "got off to a slow start" in opposing President Donald Trump's dramatic moves, said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) to The New Yorker. But the administration's acts to eliminate federal agencies, end birthright citizenship and fire government workers have all been challenged in court, showing the Democrats "may be out of power" but are "not powerless." Trump is "still constrained by federal law and the Constitution," said Schatz. And a public backlash might encourage Republicans to curtail their ambitions a bit. "Every political party is constrained by that which is unpopular."
Some of Schatz's colleagues think more is needed. The party has been "too timid" in opposing Trump, said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) to The Washington Post. His suggestion: Make a public villain out of Elon Musk, the billionaire eviscerating agencies, like the U.S. Agency for International Development, on Trump's behalf. Trump is "really good at naming enemies, particular individuals or particular groups." Democrats should do the same.
Combatting 'aggressive presidents'
Democrats are "not helpless," said Princeton University historian Julian E. Zelizer at Foreign Policy. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can "create effective roadblocks for Trump" if they can maintain party unity. In Congress, at least, Republicans have narrow majorities. Any splinters in the GOP have the "potential to quickly bring down a Trump proposal." History shows that opposition unity is an "enormously effective tool in blocking aggressive presidents making bold moves."
"Where are the Democrats?" asked David Corn at Mother Jones. The party should have a "war room" to generate a "nonstop firehose of social media" in opposition to Trump and Musk. Media-savvy elected Democrats like Murphy and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should be out in front, "denouncing and decrying on a daily basis." But all of that takes a commitment to boldness that Democrats haven't shown so far, Corn said. "You cannot win a war you are not fighting."
'Democrats are fighting back'
Senate Democrats waged an "all-night talkathon" last week to prevent the confirmation of Russell Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget, said The New York Times. He was confirmed anyway: Democrats had "no hope" of stopping Vought while in the minority. But the delaying tactics served the message that "Democrats are fighting back," said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).
But Congressional Republicans will probably need Democratic assistance to avoid a government shutdown when funding runs out on March 14, said New York magazine. They'll also need Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default. There is some talk, then, that Democrats "may shut down government to keep Trump from gutting it." Without guarantees that Trump will rein in Musk, one staffer said, Democrats may decide that "bipartisan cooperation becomes an overwhelming negative for us."
