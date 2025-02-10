What can Democrats do to oppose Trump?

The minority party gets off to a 'slow start' in opposition

The party has been "too timid" in opposing Trump, said Sen. Chris Murphy
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The Democratic Party has been discombobulated by the Trump administration's "shock and awe" upending of American government. With Republican control of the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court, Democrats are left hamstrung by their opposition. 

The Democratic Party "got off to a slow start" in opposing President Donald Trump's dramatic moves, said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) to The New Yorker. But the administration's acts to eliminate federal agencies, end birthright citizenship and fire government workers have all been challenged in court, showing the Democrats "may be out of power" but are "not powerless." Trump is "still constrained by federal law and the Constitution," said Schatz. And a public backlash might encourage Republicans to curtail their ambitions a bit. "Every political party is constrained by that which is unpopular."

