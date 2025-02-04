Russ Vought and the Office of Management and Budget are a 'key factor' to Trump's agenda

Senate Banking Committee Holds Nomination Hearing For Russell Vought To Be OMB Director with Vought dressed in a blue suit at a microphone
Vought has said he wants some federal workers to 'not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains.'
Donald Trump's plans to remake American government center on one man and one agency: Russ Vought and the Office of Management and Budget. Vought, Trump's nominee to lead the agency, "is starting to upend Washington," said The Washington Post.

Vought was a key figure in the creation of Project 2025, the conservative policy manual that called for "sweeping transformations of the federal bureaucracy." Trump's early actions bear Vought's fingerprints, with the president issuing orders to "freeze some federal funding, block diversity initiatives and make it easier to fire career government employees," said the Post. Next up: Plans to trigger "a quiet, early exodus of career civil servants" from government. Vought will perhaps be the "key factor in getting the bureaucracy moving in the same direction" as Trump's desires, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

