White House withdraws Trump's spending freeze

President Donald Trump's budget office has rescinded a directive that froze trillions of dollars in federal aid and sowed bipartisan chaos

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed 'dishonest media coverage' for the widespread confusion
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Politico / Bloomberg via Getty Image)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The White House budget office Wednesday rescinded a Monday night directive that halted trillions of dollars in federal grants and loans. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., had temporarily blocked the directive from taking effect Tuesday evening, after a day of bipartisan chaos in states, schools, hospitals and nonprofits. The White House said withdrawing the memo resolved that case while keeping intact President Donald Trump's executive orders to align federal spending with his social policies.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸