Trump starts term with spate of executive orders

The president is rolling back many of Joe Biden's climate and immigration policies

President Donald Trump signs executive orders
Trump's team 'spent months assembling dozens of executive orders' to sign on his first day in office
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders Monday, starting at a rally soon after being sworn in for a second term and continuing in the Oval Office.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸