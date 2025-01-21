Trump starts term with spate of executive orders

What happened

President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders Monday, starting at a rally soon after being sworn in for a second term and continuing in the Oval Office.

Who said what

The "flurry of executive actions" was an effort to "roll back" many of former President Joe Biden's "most significant domestic policies, primarily on climate and immigration," and reimpose a Trump agenda focused on drilling oil and gas and fundamentally upending the United States' "global role as a sanctuary for refugees and immigrants," The New York Times said. Some of the orders "are almost certain to be challenged in court," like his effort to unilaterally cancel constitutionally enshrined birthright citizenship, and "others will be largely symbolic."

Trump aides have said the "strategy will be to move quickly to push forward on policy aims," The Washington Post said, "even if they draw legal challenges, calculating that liberal groups will have less money and resources for drawn-out court fights and face more conservative friendly judges, including on the Supreme Court."

What next?

Trump's team "spent months assembling dozens of executive orders" to sign on his first day in office, The Wall Street Journal said, and they "have pledged to go further" in the coming weeks, aiming to "slash federal spending, attempt to fire thousands of career government employees and conduct mass deportations."