Trump starts term with spate of executive orders
The president is rolling back many of Joe Biden's climate and immigration policies
What happened
President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders Monday, starting at a rally soon after being sworn in for a second term and continuing in the Oval Office.
Who said what
The "flurry of executive actions" was an effort to "roll back" many of former President Joe Biden's "most significant domestic policies, primarily on climate and immigration," and reimpose a Trump agenda focused on drilling oil and gas and fundamentally upending the United States' "global role as a sanctuary for refugees and immigrants," The New York Times said. Some of the orders "are almost certain to be challenged in court," like his effort to unilaterally cancel constitutionally enshrined birthright citizenship, and "others will be largely symbolic."
Trump aides have said the "strategy will be to move quickly to push forward on policy aims," The Washington Post said, "even if they draw legal challenges, calculating that liberal groups will have less money and resources for drawn-out court fights and face more conservative friendly judges, including on the Supreme Court."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump's team "spent months assembling dozens of executive orders" to sign on his first day in office, The Wall Street Journal said, and they "have pledged to go further" in the coming weeks, aiming to "slash federal spending, attempt to fire thousands of career government employees and conduct mass deportations."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump pardons or commutes all charged Jan. 6 rioters
Speed Read The new president pardoned roughly 1,500 criminal defendants charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 21, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - early days, exhaustive executive orders, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Zimbabwe's walk on the wild side with Yellow Zebra Safaris
The Week Recommends Take a tour of two magnificent national parks with an expert guide
By Nick Hendry Published
-
Trump pardons or commutes all charged Jan. 6 rioters
Speed Read The new president pardoned roughly 1,500 criminal defendants charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump declares 'golden age' at indoor inauguration
In the Spotlight Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The death and destruction happening in Gaza still dominate our lives'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump's 'madman' strategy pay off?
Today's Big Question Incoming US president likes to seem unpredictable but, this time round, world leaders could be wise to his playbook
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Silicon Valley: bending the knee to Donald Trump
Talking Point Mark Zuckerberg's dismantling of fact-checking and moderating safeguards on Meta ushers in a 'new era of lies'
By The Week UK Published
-
Will auto safety be diminished in Trump's second administration?
Today's Big Question The president-elect has reportedly considered scrapping a mandatory crash-reporting rule
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DeSantis appoints Florida's top lawyer to US Senate
Speed Read The state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, will replace Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
As DNC chair race heats up, what's at stake for Democrats?
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Desperate to bounce back after their 2024 drubbing, Democrats look for new leadership at the dawn of a second Trump administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published