Does Trump have the power to end birthright citizenship?

He couldn't do so easily, but it may be a battle he considers worth waging

Trump's anti-immigration aides are drafting orders to make their vision a reality
Joel Mathis, The Week US
If you're born in the United States, you are — with rare exception — a citizen of the United States. President-elect Donald Trump wants to end birthright citizenship. But can he?

Ending birthright citizenship is a "top priority" for the incoming Trump administration, said The Hill. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution says "all persons born or naturalized in the United States" are citizens of the country, but Trump's anti-immigration allies say that provision is "being exploited in a way the amendment's framers never anticipated." They say the amendment authors never intended to let foreign citizens "gain a permanent foothold" in the United States by giving birth here. Democrats are prepared to do battle. "I think it would be foolish for us not to take it as a serious threat," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

