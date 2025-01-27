What could happen to the US food supply under Trump's isolationist agenda?

The president's plan to deport undocumented workers and levy massive taxes on international imports might have repercussions on your dinner plate

Illustration of a broccoli head covered in price stickers
Americans might be in for some serious sticker shock as the Trump administration's policies roil the nation's food supply industries.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

President Donald Trump claims his electoral victory came down to two issues. "I won on the border, and I won on groceries," he said to NBC News in December. But his immigration and trade policies may be risky for domestic food supply, and could affect Americans' grocery budgets.

One week into his second administration, egg prices are at an all-time high, and Democratic lawmakers have already begun urging Trump to "make good" on his campaign promise to lower food costs. However, the White House's agenda of stringent international tariffs coupled with its plans for mass deportations has raised an alarming prospect — not just for the cost of eggs, but for America's food supply industry at large, given its reliance on both imports and migrant labor.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸