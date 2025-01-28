Trump sparks chaos with spending, aid freezes

A sudden freeze on federal grants and loans by President Donald Trump's administration has created widespread confusion

Donald Trump rallies congressional Republicans
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

What happened

The White House budget office Monday ordered all federal agencies to halt the disbursement of grants and loans, a sweeping but confusing directive that challenged the separation of powers and added to the upheaval in Washington after President Donald Trump's first week in office. The State Department paused most foreign aid on Friday. Federal health officials were told Monday to immediately stop all cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

