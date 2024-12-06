Bird flu one mutuation from human threat, study finds

A Scripps Research Institute study found one genetic tweak of the virus could enable its spread among people

Dairy cows in Wisconsin
The H5N1 strain started sweeping through dairy farms in March
(Image credit: Matthew Ludak for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A single genetic mutation could turn the H5N1 avian flu virus infecting U.S. dairy herds into a version transmissible between humans, researchers at Scripps Research Institute reported Thursday in the journal Science.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸