Bird flu one mutuation from human threat, study finds
A Scripps Research Institute study found one genetic tweak of the virus could enable its spread among people
What happened
A single genetic mutation could turn the H5N1 avian flu virus infecting U.S. dairy herds into a version transmissible between humans, researchers at Scripps Research Institute reported Thursday in the journal Science.
Who said what
The H5N1 strain that started sweeping through dairy farms in March has infected 58 people working with infected cattle and poultry, the CDC said, though only with mild symptoms and no known human-to-human transmission. "All that can change if the virus mutates in the wrong way," The Washington Post said. The Scripps team found that one genetic tweak could enable the hemagglutinin proteins, or spikes, on the virus to latch onto and penetrate human respiratory cells, allowing viral spread among people.
What next?
The study is "significant, but it shouldn't cause alarm," Emory University virologist Anice Lowen said to NPR. There are likely "other changes a virus would need to go through to efficiently transmit in humans and cause a pandemic," though the massive "potential human exposure out there" does pose a "great risk" of such mutation. "If there is a bird flu pandemic soon," columnist Zeynep Tufekci said last week in The New York Times, "it will be among the most foreseeable catastrophes in history."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
France's Macron vows to finish out term
Speed Read French President Emmanuel Macron rejected calls to step down and said he will name a new government in the coming days
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - December 6, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - bodyguard backlog, Biden's blunder, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Content funding on The Week
How we fund the content that you read on The Week
By The Week Staff Published
-
Polycystic ovary syndrome: What it is, how it's treated and why it's often misunderstood
The Explainer PCOS affects millions, but there is still no cure outside of treating symptoms separately
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Dark chocolate tied to lower diabetes risk
Speed Read The findings were based on the diets of about 192,000 US adults over 34 years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The great departure: Texas OB-GYNs are leaving the Lone Star State
Under the radar The state is suffering an exodus of health care professionals, creating more maternity care deserts
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome: a rare but troubling health risk for cannabis users
The Explainer The illness is sending some chronic marijuana users to emergency care for painful persistent vomiting
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
ACA opens 2025 enrollment, enters 2024 race
Speed Read Mike Johnson promises big changes to the Affordable Care Act if Trump wins the election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The dark side of the contraceptive coil
Under the Radar Study linking hormonal IUD to increased breast cancer risk adds to growing concerns about whether the benefits of the coil outweigh the risks
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Pink cocaine: the new drug cocktail responsible for an increasing number of deaths
In the Spotlight The substance has been linked to the death of Liam Payne and named in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger
Speed Read The outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published