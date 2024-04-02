Texas dairy worker gets bird flu from infected cow

The virus has been spreading among cattle in Texas, Kansas, Michigan and New Mexico

Texas dairy cow
The infected worker's primary symptom was eye inflammation
(Image credit: Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

A dairy worker in the Texas Panhandle developed a mild case of H5N1 avian influenza after working with infected cows, Texas health officials said Monday. The patient is only the second person known to have contracted this strain of bird flu in the U.S. and the first anywhere infected through mammals, The Associated Press said.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

