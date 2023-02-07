Why scientists are worried about bird flu

The 2022-2023 avian influenza outbreak is officially the worst on record. Since last winter, some 208 million birds worldwide have died from H5N1 or been culled, raising the price of eggs and chicken globally. In recent days, scientists have sounded increasingly worried that a mutation could cause a "spillover" event, in which H5N1 becomes more efficiently transmitted from human-to-human.

Why are scientists worried?

Revelations about the spread of avian flu at a Spanish mink farm in October are raising alarm. The mink were infected with an H5N1 variant known as 2.3.4.4b, which was discovered in 2020 and has since made its way around the world. While it is not uncommon for mammals to catch avian flu after direct contact with infected birds, the mink farm showed evidence of transmission between the mink themselves, "unprecedented among mammals," Columbia University professor Zeynep Tufekci wrote at The New York Times.

Samples obtained from the mink had a mutation that made it easier for the virus to gain a foothold in mammals, and it appears to be the first instance of such transmission outside of laboratory settings. If the virus can do it in minks, it can do it in us. Imperial College London virologist Tom Peacock told Science this "is a clear mechanism for an H5 pandemic to start." Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans said on Twitter that "we are playing with fire." The more types of animals that are infected with H5N1, the more opportunities the virus has to jump into humans through an intermediary host. The mink farm incident is one of 119 outbreaks among animals since October 2021, according to the BBC. There have been five confirmed human cases in that time period, as well as one death.

How deadly is H5N1 for humans?

The World Health Organization's data shows that in the past 20 years, there have been 868 documented human infections of H5N1, who caught the virus from direct contact with the saliva, mucus, and feces of infected birds. Of those cases, 457 led to deaths, giving H5N1 a known Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of over 53 percent. While the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR), an estimate that takes into account asymptomatic or mild cases that go unreported, may not be that high, there is no question that if the virus were able to spread easily between humans, it would cause a grave public health crisis. In 2008, a group of Canadian researchers estimated that the human CFR of a mutated avian flu pandemic would be between 14 percent and 33 percent, which would make the COVID-19 crisis look minor in comparison. Other researchers are more optimistic, and believe that the fatality rate of the existing strain that infects humans through direct contact with birds is much lower than WHO estimates due to missed cases.

Why has this outbreak been so bad?

The 2022-2023 disaster is ongoing and approaching the one-year mark, and scientists do not have a clear answer as to why this outbreak is so much worse than those in the past.