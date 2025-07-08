Measles cases surge to 33-year high

The infection was declared eliminated from the US in 2000 but has seen a resurgence amid vaccine hesitancy

'People don't remember how sick this virus can make you — or how dead it can make you'
What happened

The U.S. has reached its highest annual measles cases tally since 1992, with 1,277 confirmed cases across 38 states and the District of Columbia, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation. Most of the infections are in Texas, but at least 155 people have been hospitalized nationwide, with three deaths from measles-related complications.

