Trump pulls nomination of anti-vax CDC pick

Former Florida congressmen Dr. Dave Weldon was nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Rep. Dave Weldon (R-Fla.) in 2005
Rep. Dave Weldon's withdrawal was 'partly driven by concerns' about his 'longtime promotion of the false claim that vaccines can cause autism'
What happened

The White House Thursday withdrew the nomination of Dr. Dave Weldon, a vaccine skeptic and former Florida congressmen, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Senate health committee announced Weldon's pulled nomination an hour before his confirmation hearing was scheduled to begin.

