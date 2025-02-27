Texas outbreak brings 1st US measles death since 2015

The outbreak is concentrated in a 'close-knit, undervaccinated' Mennonite community in rural Gaines County

Robert Kennedy Jr. at Cabinet meeting
Two vaccine advisory meetings have been postponed or canceled since RFK Jr. was sworn in as health secretary
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

An unvaccinated school-age child in West Texas has died of measles, state health officials said Wednesday. It was the first known U.S. measles-related death since 2015, and the first child to die of the highly contagious but preventable disease since 2003, according to the CDC. At least 124 people in nine counties have been diagnosed with measles since the outbreak started in late January, Texas health officials said, making it the state's largest measles cluster since 1992.



