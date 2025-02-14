Senate confirms RFK Jr. as health secretary

The noted vaccine skeptic is now in charge of America's massive public health system

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as health secretary
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being sworn in as health secretary
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Senate Thursday confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary, putting a noted vaccine skeptic in charge of America's massive public health system. The 52-48 vote was mostly along party lines, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joining all Democrats in voting no. Kennedy was sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸