Senate confirms RFK Jr. as health secretary
The noted vaccine skeptic is now in charge of America's massive public health system
What happened
The Senate Thursday confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary, putting a noted vaccine skeptic in charge of America's massive public health system. The 52-48 vote was mostly along party lines, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joining all Democrats in voting no. Kennedy was sworn in Thursday afternoon.
Who said what
Kennedy has "earned a formidable following with his populist and sometimes extreme views on food, chemicals and vaccines," The Associated Press said, and his "audience only grew during the Covid-19 pandemic" as he worked to "erode trust in vaccines as well as the government agencies that promote them." His movement has "married the far left and the far right," The New York Times said, but "mainstream Democrats denounce him as a conspiracy theorist and science denier."
Kennedy's confirmation "underscores Trump's hold on the Republican Party," The Washington Post said. Some GOP senators concerned about Kennedy's vaccine views said he assuaged their fears. McConnell was not among them. As a "survivor of childhood polio" who has "watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases," he said, "I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures" and "scientific miracles."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Kennedy has pledged to "tackle the chronic disease epidemic, rid grocery stores of ultraprocessed foods and root out conflicts of interest in federal agencies," but "has offered few specifics," the Times said. Some allies urged him to concentrate on "less contentious topics like chronic disease and the food supply," but his "vaccine safety" supporters "want to see him focus his energies" on undermining vaccines.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump lays out plans for broad 'reciprocal' tariffs
Speed Read Tariffs imposed on countries that are deemed to be treating the US unfairly could ignite a global trade war and worsen American inflation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'What Americans really need is access to safer products'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Top US prosecutors resign rather than drop Adams case
speed read The interim US attorney for the Southern District and five senior Justice Department officials quit following an order to drop the charges against Mayor Eric Adams
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump lays out plans for broad 'reciprocal' tariffs
Speed Read Tariffs imposed on countries that are deemed to be treating the US unfairly could ignite a global trade war and worsen American inflation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Top US prosecutors resign rather than drop Adams case
speed read The interim US attorney for the Southern District and five senior Justice Department officials quit following an order to drop the charges against Mayor Eric Adams
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why are Europe's leaders raising red flags about Trump's Ukraine overtures to Putin?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Officials from across the continent warn that any peace plan without their input is doomed from the start
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Senate confirms Gabbard as intelligence chief
Speed Read The controversial former Democratic lawmaker, now Trump loyalist, was sworn in as director of national intelligence
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump, Putin plan Ukraine peace talks without Kyiv
Speed Read President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not included
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'They are the builders, entitled to impose upon us their wildest dreams'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
Speed Read President Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Modi goes to Washington
The Explainer Indian PM's 'clever' appeasement strategy could secure US president an ally against China and other Brics states
By The Week UK Published