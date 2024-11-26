How much of RFK Jr.'s health care agenda could he deliver in Trump's Cabinet?

He says he wants to 'Make America Healthy Again,' but Donald Trump's pick to lead one of the nation's top public safety institutions has many health care experts worried

Illustration of RFK Jr., fluoridated water, a vaccine syringe and microscopic view of virus cells
'Sowing distrust does not require Senate confirmation, a vast budget or structural change. It just takes a government megaphone.'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. first joined Donald Trump's campaign team as a high-profile surrogate in the late stages of the 2024 race, he punctuated the move by offering his own spin on the GOP's "Make America Great Again" slogan, promising instead to "Make America Healthy Again." The benign-sounding platitude builds off RFK Jr.'s decades of conspiratorial public health skepticism and anti-vaccine advocacy.

Fast forward to today and Kennedy is no longer a Trump campaign ally. Instead, he has been tapped as the president-elect's nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services for the incoming administration. If confirmed by the Republican Senate majority, Kennedy would find some of the most consequential public health policy decisions in his hands. It's a prospect that has terrified many public health advocates, who point to his disparagement of vaccines, SSRIs, and fluoride as foreshadowing an effort to dramatically reshape the relationship between Americans and their bodies for the worse. Supporters, meanwhile, have cheered on Kennedy's broadsides against the medical establishment, framing them as a much-needed realignment against a malicious, profit-driven pharmaceutical complex.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸