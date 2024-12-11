What is Mitch McConnell's legacy?

Moving on after a record-setting run as Senate GOP leader

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024
He is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The Senate will look different in 2025. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has led the chamber's Republicans for nearly a generation. Now he's stepping down from leadership after a record-setting run — and leaving a divisive legacy that will be debated for years to come.

McConnell used his power to "shift the country to the right during his 17-year tenure" as leader, Alex Rogers said at Financial Times. He blocked Merrick Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court during Barack Obama's presidency, paving the way for conservatives to cement a 6-3 supermajority on the court that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade. He also pulled back from voting on Donald Trump's impeachment after the Jan. 6 attack. That's "characteristic" of McConnell's politics, Rogers said. "He prizes GOP power above almost all other considerations."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

