America is leaving WHO. What does that mean for public health?

Trump ordered a withdrawal, leaving experts wondering what will happen when the next pandemic hits

America should 'reform the WHO, not leave it,' some experts argue
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The Covid pandemic's outbreak was five years ago, but it still reverberates through American politics. President Donald Trump this week ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Trump's anger toward WHO could "reshape global health," said The Washington Post. During his first term in office, the president blamed the organization for "fueling the coronavirus pandemic" and said it was running cover for China, where the virus first emerged. His new order "immediately terminates" America's relationship with the organization. That leaves WHO — which has fought to eliminate malaria, and is currently tracking an outbreak of the Marburg virus in Tanzania — in a precarious position. And it worries medical experts. The "effects of Trump's order could be felt when the next outbreak or pandemic hits," KFF's Jennifer Kates told the Post.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

