Maggots
A grumble of maggots
(Image credit: Science Photo Library / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: New research suggests that Neanderthals, once thought of as "hypercarnivores" who mostly ate fresh kill, often subsisted on the fatty maggots that infested rotting animal carcasses. What name would you give a diet based around the maggot-heavy meals favored by our prehistoric cousins?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Coldplay cam

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸