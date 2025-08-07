This week's question: New research suggests that Neanderthals, once thought of as "hypercarnivores" who mostly ate fresh kill, often subsisted on the fatty maggots that infested rotting animal carcasses. What name would you give a diet based around the maggot-heavy meals favored by our prehistoric cousins?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Maggot meals" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 22 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.