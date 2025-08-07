The Week contest: Maggot meals
This week's question: New research suggests that Neanderthals, once thought of as "hypercarnivores" who mostly ate fresh kill, often subsisted on the fatty maggots that infested rotting animal carcasses. What name would you give a diet based around the maggot-heavy meals favored by our prehistoric cousins?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Coldplay cam
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Maggot meals" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 12. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 22 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 15. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - August 15, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 15, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 15, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 15, 2025
-
JD Vance steps into the spotlight as MAGA heir apparent
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The vice president is taking an increasingly proactive role in a MAGA movement roiled by scandal and anxious about a post-Trump future
-
Magazine solutions - August 15, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 15, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 15, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 15, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 26 July – 1 August
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Coldplay cam
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes Issue - August 8, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 – 25 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Toad high
Puzzles and Quizzes