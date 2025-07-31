This week's question: The married CEO of tech firm Astronomer was forced to resign after he was caught canoodling with his firm's also-married head of HR on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. If Coldplay were to write a song about this very public love cheat saga, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Coldplay cam" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 15 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.