The Week contest: Coldplay cam
This week's question: The married CEO of tech firm Astronomer was forced to resign after he was caught canoodling with his firm's also-married head of HR on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. If Coldplay were to write a song about this very public love cheat saga, what should it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Toad high
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Coldplay cam" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 15 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Aug. 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Magazine solutions - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes Issue - August 8, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes
-
How does the EPA plan to invalidate a core scientific finding?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Administrator Lee Zeldin says he's 'driving a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion.' But is his plan to undermine a key Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions policy scientifically sound — or politically feasible?
-
Magazine solutions - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes Issue - August 8, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 8, 2025
puzzles and quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 19 – 25 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Toad high
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - August 1, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 1, 2025
-
Magazine printables - August 1, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - August 1, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 – 19 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week contest: Shoe holiday
Puzzles and Quizzes