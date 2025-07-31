Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band&#039;s Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the band's 'Music of the Spheres' world tour on June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas
(Image credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: The married CEO of tech firm Astronomer was forced to resign after he was caught canoodling with his firm's also-married head of HR on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. If Coldplay were to write a song about this very public love cheat saga, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Toad high

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸