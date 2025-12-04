One primate gently kisses another.
(Image credit: olga_gl / Getty Images)
By
published

This week’s question: A new study suggests that the act of kissing likely dates back at least 16.9 million years ago and was first practiced by the common ancestor of humans and other large apes. If Hollywood were to make a rom-com about the invention of kissing by our primate predecessors, what would it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pickleball protest

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸