The Week contest: Primate peck
This week’s question: A new study suggests that the act of kissing likely dates back at least 16.9 million years ago and was first practiced by the common ancestor of humans and other large apes. If Hollywood were to make a rom-com about the invention of kissing by our primate predecessors, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pickleball protest
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Primate peck” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 19 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Dec. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
-
