The Week contest: Romance and recruitment
This week’s question: Desperate job seekers are using dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge to match with people who can give them job referrals, help land interviews, or offer tips on how to get hired by a desirable company. If a tech firm were to create a networking app that openly mixes romance with recruitment, what should the product be titled?
Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Octopus album
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Work app” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 23 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Jan. 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Trump fears impeachment if GOP loses midterms
Speed Read ‘You got to win the midterms,’ the president said
-
Political cartoons for January 7
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include plundering pirates, nomenclature legislature, and more
-
Trump’s Greenland threats overshadow Ukraine talks
Speed Read The Danish prime minister said Trump’s threats should be taken seriously
-
Magazine printables - Dec. 12, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Dec. 12, 2025
-
Magazine printables - Nov. 28, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Nov. 28, 2025
-
Magazine printables - Nov. 21, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Nov. 21, 2025
-
Magazine printables - Dec. 19, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Dec. 19, 2025
-
Magazine printables - Dec. 5, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Dec. 5, 2025
-
Magazine printables - Dec. 26, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - Dec. 26, 2025
-
31 questions to see how well you remember 2025
Puzzles and quizzes Test how well you followed the news with our year-end quiz
-
The Week’s end-of-year quiz for 2025
Puzzles and quizzes Test your grasp of current affairs and general knowledge with our festive quiz