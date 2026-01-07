The Week contest: Romance and recruitment

This week’s question: Desperate job seekers are using dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge to match with people who can give them job referrals, help land interviews, or offer tips on how to get hired by a desirable company. If a tech firm were to create a networking app that openly mixes romance with recruitment, what should the product be titled?

Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Octopus album

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

