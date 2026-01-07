The Week contest: Romance and recruitment

This week’s question: Desperate job seekers are using dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge to match with people who can give them job referrals, help land interviews, or offer tips on how to get hired by a desirable company. If a tech firm were to create a networking app that openly mixes romance with recruitment, what should the product be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Work app” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 23 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Jan. 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.