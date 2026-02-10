How to navigate dating apps to find ‘the one’
Put an end to endless swiping and make real romantic connections
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Dating in the digital age can be overwhelming, with numerous dating apps and millions of users. If finding your person has become a daunting task, here are some tips for how to best approach dating online — just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Start from scratch
If you want a fresh start, first “detox your poor phone,” said Vice. Get rid of “all those pesky dating apps” for a “morale boost.” Too many apps “take too much toll on people and provoke them to do nothing,” dating coach Julie Nguyen from Hily Dating App said to the outlet. “So just delete them all.”
This does not mean you are “kissing your dating apps goodbye forever,” Vice said. Rather, you are “giving yourself some time to slow down and clarify your intentions.” Pause and “reconnect with the why behind your intention,” then pick the app that “gathers the people who might share” in your intentions, Nguyen said. Leading from “sincerity instead of guilt or pressure” often makes “dating feel simpler and more honest.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Choose good photos
First, ensure that all pictures are of yourself, or “risk getting barred from the app,” said Business Insider. People using “images that are not human” such as “anime photos, part of a scenery, or a backdrop” tend to get “hidden and banned,” Shn Juay, the CEO of the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, said to Business Insider.
If you want to stand out, your picture cannot be “just a passport photo of yourself, where you don't look attractive at all," Juay said. “If you like to cook, if you like to do gardening, you like to do rock climbing or kayaking, show yourself in the photo doing the activity.”
Ask the right questions
On the apps, you want to “strike the right balance between flirting and getting to know someone to build trust,” said The Guardian. Try asking “how they like to communicate” or “what they’re passionate about to see if it’s going to be a fun adventure or if you could end up hurt,” Alice Hoddinott, a well-being specialist at the charity Brook, said to the outlet. “Don’t ignore red flags, and trust your instincts.”
Red flags could be anything from “scant profile details to highly edited photos,” said The Guardian. This indicates a “possible scammer,” Emma Turley, a senior lecturer in criminology at Central Queensland University, said to the outlet.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Remember, it’s not a game
Dating apps have been “cleverly designed to hook you in and keep you scrolling,” and they can therefore be “highly addictive,” said Hello!. Remind yourself that “it's not a game.” Endlessly swiping “without paying attention will not get you anywhere” and will most likely “end up with you having a case of dating app fatigue.” It is a “total waste of your time to like or match with people you have no intention of engaging with, so save your energy and try and be intentional with your usage.”
Regulate your emotions
Before you start swiping, “make sure you’re in the right emotional place,” said Vice. Take a beat before responding to a message or planning a date. “Pause and check in with your nervous system,” Nguyen said. “A few deep breaths, some gentle movement or shaking out excess energy can help you settle back into your body.” Dating often feels “clearer and less draining when choices come from steadiness rather than urgency.”
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Elon Musk’s pivot from Mars to the moon
In the Spotlight SpaceX shifts focus with IPO approaching
-
‘Hong Kong is stable because it has been muzzled’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Magazine solutions - February 20, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine solutions - February 20, 2026
-
February TV brings the debut of an adult animated series, the latest batch of ‘Bridgerton’ and the return of an aughts sitcom
the week recommends An animated lawyers show, a post-apocalyptic family reunion and a revival of a hospital comedy classic
-
Caribbean resorts that call for serious rest and relaxation
The Week Recommends Serenity is a flight away
-
February’s books feature new Toni Morrison, a sapphic love tale and a criticism of Mexican history
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Autobiography of Cotton’ by Cristina Rivera Garza, ‘Language as Liberation’ by Toni Morrison and ‘Heap Earth Upon It’ by Chloe Michelle Howarth
-
Spoil those special someones with these charming Valentine’s Day gifts
The Week Recommends Make them ooh and aah
-
February’s new movies include rehab facilities, 1990s Iraq and maybe an apocalypse
the week recommends Time travelers, multiverse hoppers and an Iraqi parable highlight this month’s offerings during the depths of winter
-
Exploring Vilnius, the green-minded Lithuanian capital with endless festivals, vibrant history and a whole lot of pink soup
The Week Recommends The city offers the best of a European capital
-
The best fan fiction that went mainstream
The Week Recommends Fan fiction websites are a treasure trove of future darlings of publishing
-
The 8 best hospital dramas of all time
the week recommends From wartime period pieces to of-the-moment procedurals, audiences never tire of watching doctors and nurses do their lifesaving thing