Spoil those special someones with these charming Valentine’s Day gifts

Valentine’s Day presents the perfect opportunity to surprise loved ones with a token of your affection. From a custom reel viewer to fresh handpicked citrus and marmalades, these gifts will make everyone you gift fall head over heels all over again.

Anthropologie heart-cut glass candle holder

This heart of glass shimmers and shines (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Your love for them is crystal clear, and so is this pretty candle holder. The faceted ruby red heart reflects light, putting on a dazzling show on a table, countertop or mantle. For a well-rounded gift, pair it with a set of bow charm taper candles. ($48, Anthropologie)

Badesofa back bath pillow

Bath time has never been this comfortable (Image credit: Badesofa)

Warning: This pillow makes baths so relaxing they might never leave the tub again. The “so comfortable” back cushion can also be used as a seat or to prop up their feet, giving them options, said Elle. Salts and oils won’t stain it either, so they can add aromatherapy to take their bath into the land of delightful fragrance. (Starting at $199, Badesofa)

Canelo & Co. custom pet portrait

Pet parents will appreciate their custom portrait (Image credit: Canelo & Co.)

This beautifully printed custom portrait is guaranteed to hold a place of honor on any wall. Upload photos of their pet, choose a portrait size, background (tip: If you go with the ski theme, it adds a cute pair of goggles to the top of their dog or cat’s head ) and frame, then wait for the adorable art to arrive in the mail. (Starting at $70, Canelo & Co.)

Create your own reel viewer

Let them relive their favorite memories (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

Put the picture perfect moments of their life all in one place. Each viewer comes with a redemption code that allows you or the recipient to create a seven-image reel. Additional reel redemption codes can also be purchased for even more walks down memory lane. ($34.95, Uncommon Goods)

Dash x Sweethearts mini waffle maker

This waffle maker sends a message (Image credit: Dash)

Sweethearts’ iconic messages are now part of a balanced breakfast. These small presses make four-inch waffles, each shaped like a heart and emblazoned with one of the candy’s classic phrases: XOXO, I LUV YOU, CUTIE PIE, and BESTIE. Not only are the waffles “delicious,” they’re also “ridiculously cute,” said CNN. ($13, Dash)

The animals and the recipients both appreciate this kind gift (Image credit: The Gentle Barn)

Honor your favorite animal lover by sponsoring a Gentle Barn donkey, pig, goat, turkey or dog. The Gentle Barn runs sanctuaries in Southern California and Tennessee, where rescued animals are surrounded by love, kindness and respect. Each month your recipient will receive photos and updates on their animal friend. ($180 for a yearly sponsorship, or a minimum of $20 for a one-time-only donation, The Gentle Barn)

Jellycat Amuseables Heart Boiled Egg

Everyone loves a Jellycat plush (Image credit: Jellycat)

Jellycat’s soft plush toys are a hit with every age group, and the whimsical Heart Boiled Egg is no egg-ception. Its shape and sparkly red legs are perfect for Valentine’s Day, but they’ll want to keep it around for cuddling all year long. ($28, Jellycat)

Maison & Muse fragrance set

Maison & Muse products are affordable and smell great (Image credit: Maison & Muse)

Maison & Muse’s elevated fragrances brighten any space, and for a versatile present, choose a scent then assemble a basket containing the corresponding candle, air freshener, all-purpose and kitchen sprays and car freshener. Having one fragrance in both their home and vehicle brings cohesion and a touch of luxury to the everyday. Brigitte, a blend of tropical coconut and warm sea salt, and Marilyn, a caramel and wild vanilla mix, are two standout scents. (Starting at $7, Target)

Marmalade Grove Best of the Grove box

A box of citrus is welcome year-round, but especially in February (Image credit: Marmalade Grove)

Talk about a special delivery. The Best of the Grove box contains seven pounds of fresh, juicy citrus (think clementines, Cara Cara oranges and Meyer lemons) handpicked in Ojai, California, along with three seasonal, limited edition marmalades. Marmalade Grove’s delicious offerings are a “celebration of the region’s most exquisite citrus,” said The Observer, and you can treat them to a single box or subscription. ($99 per box, one-time purchase, or $89 per box, subscription, Marmalade Grove)

Nadri Le Bisou red heart line bracelet

Brilliant stones make Nadri's heart bracelet a showstopper (Image credit: Nadri)

Let them wear their heart on their wrist. The Le Bisou bracelet is a dazzling mix of ruby red heart stones and sparkling rounds, plated in 18K gold. Nadri is known for using high-quality cubic zirconium that gives off “maximum sparkle,” making these pieces beloved “staples in [a] jewelry rotation,” said Cosmopolitan. ($150, Nadri)