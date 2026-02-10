The world’s most romantic hotels
Treetop hideaways, secluded villas and a woodland cabin – perfect settings for Valentine’s Day
For some, romance means rose petals, chilled champagne and magnificent views. Others are content with a no-frills cabin in the woods and a bit of peace and quiet. Whichever you prefer, these romantic hotels are perfect for a Valentine’s Day escape.
One&Only Aesthesis, Athens
For “seaside seclusion” and a “sure-fire hit of coastal glamour”, One&Only Aesthesis (pictured above) is a safe bet, said Rachel Howard in Condé Nast Traveller. Located on the Athenian Riviera within a protected forest reserve, the beachfront resort has a series of private bungalows and villas – “some are right on the sea, others enveloped in rosemary, bougainvillea and olive trees”. Couples can relax by the private pool, take a romantic stroll on the beach, or book in for a pampering session at the “light and luscious” Guerlain spa. The hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day package complete with welcome cocktails, a treatment for two, and a romantic meal at the gourmet restaurant Ora by Ettore Botrini.
The Lake Cabin at Lime Wood Hotel, New Forest
This “gorgeous” cabin at Lime Wood Hotel in the heart of the New Forest dials up the romance with its “open fires and a freestanding bathtub”, said Tamara Hinson in The Independent. The cabin also features a “fully stocked larder” and kitchenette, making it ideal for “couples seeking a secluded hideaway”. There are plenty of activities for “lovebirds” including a newly launched foraging masterclass led by local plant expert Sammie Longhorn.
Saint James Paris
“It’s easy to spark a love affair with France’s capital,” said Vogue. For extra romance, consider booking a stay at Saint James – an “exquisite château hotel in the 16th Arrondissement”. Unlike the big, glitzy hotels Paris is famous for, this “neoclassical trophy” offers a “supremely intimate experience in a quiet neighbourhood”. The interiors are seriously luxurious: expect “rooms, suites, and pied-à-terre style pavilions designed by Laura Gonzalez”.
Hermitage Bay, Antigua
This boutique resort in Antigua is “designed for romance”, said Jessica Chapel in Condé Nast Traveller. The property comprises 30 “airy, contemporary cottages” complete with private plunge pools and sweeping views of the ocean. Couples can “indulge in endless gourmet meals”, relax with a treatment at the hillside Garden Spa or “snorkel together in crystal-clear waters”. This really is a “slice of peaceful paradise”.
Sarara Treehouses, Kenya
Hidden in a forest in northern Kenya, Sarara Treehouses has “long been popular with honeymooners for its wild location in the Mathews mountain range” and its “infinity pool overlooking a watering hole visited by elephants”, said Gemma Bowes in The Times. The unique safari lodge comprises “eight tented suites raised high in the treetops” of the sprawling Namunyak Community Conservancy, where “buffalo roam below”. Days are easy to fill with horseback safaris, game drives and “dinner out in the bush”.
San Ysidro Ranch, California
This fairy tale ranch in Montecito has “played host to its fair share of high-profile romantic moments”, including the 1953 honeymoon of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, said Vogue. Tucked away in the leafy foothills of the Santa Ynez mountains in California’s wine country, the tranquil grounds are “dotted with olive and orange trees as well as blooming roses and magnolias”. Order a bottle of wine and enjoy it in the privacy of your “very own vine-covered cottage”. Heaven.
