A Wuthering Heights-inspired weekend in Yorkshire

Dive into Brontë country with a visit to the literary sisters’ favourite haunts

A view of the derelict Top Withens farmhouse
Top Withens is the ruined farmhouse that’s said to have inspired Wuthering Heights
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of “Wuthering Heights”, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, has sparked “a new wave of Brontë pilgrims”, said Maria Crawford in the Financial Times.

I made my own trip to West Yorkshire to experience the “tumult of windswept moors” that inspired Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, and the books of her sisters, for myself. Today, it feels something like an “open-air literary theme park”.

My first stop was the village of Thornton, near Bradford, to visit the Brontë Birthplace: “part museum, part magical guesthouse”. Charlotte, Anne, Emily and brother Branwell were all born here and the community-owned property was revamped and opened to the public last year.

If you’re after something even fancier, consider booking a room at Simonstone Hall – a “grand stone country-house hotel” around 50 miles north of Thornton where the cast of Fennell’s adaptation stayed during filming.

But it was the “handsome” village of Haworth, where Emily moved in 1820 as a toddler, and the “moody moors around it” that inspired much of “Wuthering Heights”. Today, her old family home – the Brontë Parsonage Museum – is filled with the world’s biggest collection of Brontë manuscripts, personal possessions and furnishings.

And “nestled next door” is St Michael and All Angels Church, where their father Patrick was the curate for four decades, and its “deeply atmospheric graveyard”. Emily is buried in the family vault beneath the church.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.